Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.
Kubota Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KUBTY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Kubota Company Profile
