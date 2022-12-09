Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $129.59 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market cap of $129.59 million and $805.77 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy launched on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using US dollars.

