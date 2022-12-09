L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L’Air Liquide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

