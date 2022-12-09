L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.89.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
AIQUY stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
