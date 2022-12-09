Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Expensify Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $623.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. Expensify has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 348.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 167,002 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

