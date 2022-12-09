Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

