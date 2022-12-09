Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $12.74

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $12.15. Leslie’s shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 24,761 shares trading hands.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Leslie’s Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

