Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $10.80 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,247.21 or 0.07247059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,789,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,787,623.00895677 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,207.98715602 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $9,409,327.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

