Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,440,546 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $334.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.15. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

