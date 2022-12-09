Linear Reaches One Day Volume of $920,829.97 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $920,829.97 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

