Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,610. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,441,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,525,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,744 in the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Liquidity Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

