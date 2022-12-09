Liquity Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Liquity has a market cap of $53.17 million and approximately $384,653.89 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.62 or 0.05558141 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00506484 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.72 or 0.30274035 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,395,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.