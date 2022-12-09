Lisa A. Knutson Sells 9,950 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
E.W. Scripps Stock Performance
E.W. Scripps stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
