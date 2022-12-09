Lisa A. Knutson Sells 9,950 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.