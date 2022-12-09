Lisk One Day Volume Reaches $7.18 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004730 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $115.18 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00025313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005103 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,248,372 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.