Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. 1,695,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 556,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.
Lithium X Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.57.
Lithium X Energy Company Profile
Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.
