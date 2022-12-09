Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOB. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $92.73.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 660.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,645 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 312,054 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $10,167,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 262,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

