Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $284,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 593.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $125.72 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.58 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.