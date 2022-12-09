Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 17,700 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

