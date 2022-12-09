Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

