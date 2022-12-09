Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 847.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 20.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 107,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEE opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

