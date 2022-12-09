Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $241.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $182.51 and a 1 year high of $242.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

