Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE:APO opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

