Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $712,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Tower were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.12. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.