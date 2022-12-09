Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,538,000 after purchasing an additional 292,912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

