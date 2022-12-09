LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.