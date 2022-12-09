Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,482 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 108,390 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.36% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 1,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

