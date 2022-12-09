Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.42.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $427.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

