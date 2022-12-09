Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $542.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.08.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $374.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.44 and a 200-day moving average of $312.52. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $427.47. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

