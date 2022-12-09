Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $542.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.08.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $427.47.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

