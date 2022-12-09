Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.605-2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.87-$9.97 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $374.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $427.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $410.08.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

