Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) & OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Head to Head Review

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Luna Innovations and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 2 0 3.00 OmniAb 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.89%. OmniAb has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

54.6% of Luna Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luna Innovations and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $87.51 million 3.05 $1.38 million $0.32 25.34 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 9.80% 4.52% 2.82% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Summary

Luna Innovations beats OmniAb on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. It also provides polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; single frequency lasers; temperature and strain sensing products; ODiSI sensing solution, which provides distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Terametrix terahertz gauging and imaging products that provide precise single and multi-layer thickness, density, basis weight, and caliper thickness measurements, as well as distributed acoustic sensing intellectual property and products. The company primarily markets its fiber optic test, measurement, and control products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

