Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 172,400 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91.
Ronald F. Hochstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
