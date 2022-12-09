Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 172,400 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91.

Ronald F. Hochstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

