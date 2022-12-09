Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen cut Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.41.

Lyft stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

