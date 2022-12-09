M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

JPM opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

