M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.80.

