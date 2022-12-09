M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.71. 5,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,731. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.