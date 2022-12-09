M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.