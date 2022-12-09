M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

