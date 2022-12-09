M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.