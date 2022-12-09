M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

