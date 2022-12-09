Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Shares Down 12.6%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 59,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 90,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Mace Security International Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

