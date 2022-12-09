Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

