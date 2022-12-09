Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,161. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

