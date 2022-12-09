Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.77.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Magna International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

