Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

