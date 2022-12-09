Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,508.67

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $248.36 million and $1,508.67 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00240678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003613 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $817.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

