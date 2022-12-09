MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Cap Hits $43.65 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $43.65 million and approximately $1,316.81 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

