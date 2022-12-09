MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $294.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

MarketAxess stock opened at $283.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average of $258.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $662,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $5,476,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in MarketAxess by 16.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 4.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

