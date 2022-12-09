Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.10 million. Markforged also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

MKFG stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Markforged has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $10,582,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,550,230 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Markforged by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 765,268 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

