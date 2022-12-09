Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.10 million. Markforged also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
MKFG stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Markforged has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
