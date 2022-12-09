MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,411. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.84.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The company had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

