Mather Group LLC. Buys 7,345 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

3M stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,485. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

